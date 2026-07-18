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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana students excel in NEET retest

Ludhiana students excel in NEET retest

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Divit Jain, who secured AIR 79, celebrates his success with family in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman
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After weeks of uncertainty and exam cancellations, aspirants finally breathed a sigh of relief as the much-awaited NEET-UG retest results were declared late on Thursday night.

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City students fared remarkably well, with celebrations breaking out in Ludhiana early in the morning. The highlight of the day was local lad Aryan Gupta clinching the All-India Rank (AIR) 1, bringing pride to the city and setting off jubilant scenes among friends, family and fellow aspirants.

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“I am still sinking in the feeling of achieving AIR 1,” said Aryan, an aspiring oncologist.

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“When I appeared for the original NEET examination on May 3, I knew I hadn’t performed to my potential. I was disappointed. When NEET retest was announced, I had mixed emotions. It meant I would have to prepare all over again but it also meant I had been given another opportunity to correct my mistakes. I accepted that challenge with dedication. Looking back today, I feel that everything happened for a reason. My faith in the Almighty has become even stronger and I am grateful for every blessing that has come my way,” he said.

Another city student Divit Jain secured AIR 79. “Be consistent and keep doing hard work and you will get the results,” said a visibly elated Divit.

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Rishit Singla, Diya Jain, Kartik Slaria and Angad Batra have secured AIR 100, 163, 216 and 403, respectively.

Expressing happiness, Rishit said: “Securing AIR 100 is a dream come true. I thank my parents for always believing in me and my teachers for their constant guidance and motivation. Regular mock tests, detailed performance analysis, doubt-solving sessions and disciplined classroom learning helped me strengthen my concepts and stay focused throughout my preparations. The achievement inspires me to work even harder towards becoming a successful doctor.”

Diya Jain (AIR 163) and Sartaj Singh, who secured AIR 489, said the retest was a big hassle but now, that the results were out, they were preparing for their study and excited for the journey ahead.

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