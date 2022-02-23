Ludhiana: Students protest against 3 immigration consultants, demand refund of fee

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

Several students today protested against three immigration consultants for allegedly duping innocent students on pretext of sending them to Canada on study visa.

The protest march was held after a meeting of the students at Punjabi Bhawan. The students alleged that three immigration consultants — Bestway Education and Immigration Services, IDP Education and Canam Consultants — had failed to send them to Canada and duped them of lakhs of rupees. The students said it was hard-earned money of their parents and some of them had even sold their land to send them to Canada. Neither these immigration consultants are sending them to Canada, nor returning the money, alleged the students. It was only after the intervention of the immigration consultants that they lifted the dharna.

The students said if the matter is not solved and their money is not returned then on March 2, they will intensify the agitation. The students were also supported by the BKU.