Ludhiana: Students send message of social justice, equality

Students conveyed impactful messages on legal services, social justice, equality, road safety, child labour and citizens’ rights through their art at a poster-making competition.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised the competition at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre on Friday as part of the ongoing ‘legal services week’ being observed from November 3 to 9.

School students enthusiastically participated in the competition aimed at promoting legal awareness among children and familiarising them with their rights.

District and Sessions Judge-cum-DLSA chairperson Harpreet Kaur Randhawa attended the event and appreciated the students’ posters. She encouraged the participants and lauded their creativity and enthusiasm.

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She said such competitions played an important role in fostering a sense of social responsibility and legal awareness among students.

Certificates were distributed to students who performed well. Arshdeep Kaur, Bharat Kapoor and Meghna secured the first, second and third positions, respectively, and were awarded trophies.

The attendees were encouraged to use the toll-free legal aid helpline number—15100—for legal assistance.

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At the conclusion of the programme, DLSA Secretary Himanshu Arora said such activities were aimed at taking legal awareness to every section of society and ensuring equal access to justice for all.

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