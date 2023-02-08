Ludhiana students shine in JEE Main exam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

The NTA announced the results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 on Tuesday. City students fared well in the exam and passed with flying colours. As per information, 19 students from Ludhiana have scored above 99 percentile.

City-based Swam Singla, who was a student of National Convent School, secured 99.93 percentile. Aspiring to be a computer engineer, Swam wants to get admission in IIT Bombay. “I used to study for five hours during preparation. One tip I want to give to those preparing for the JEE is to focus on what teachers say,” he said.

Another student Dakahveer Chahal secured 99.91 percentile. A student of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, he too wants to get admission in IIT Bombay and become a computer engineer. “I used to study for eight to nine hours and if you want to succeed in life then follow your teachers,” he says.

Gracy Singh, a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, wants to join IIT Bombay or Delhi. She secured 99.84 percentile.

“I want to become a computer engineer and make some useful contribution to science,” she said.

Besides studying for six-eight hours, Gracy also took out time for hobbies to unwind herself and her hobbies included reading and watching movies.

“My teachers and my peers were my inspiration. She asked the aspirants to focus on basics and not get overburdened with planning, practise a lot and avoid the backlog,” she said.

Vaibhav Garg from Maya Devi Goyal Public School, Ahmedgarh, wants to get admission in either IIT Bombay, Delhi or Rurkee. He got 99.74 percentile. Sharing tips, he said students should focus on practise.