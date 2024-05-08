Ludhiana suffer third defeat in a row

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 7

Ludhiana failed to capitalise on the resilient batting display of 166 runs by opener Tikshan Tangri as they lost to Mohali by six wickets in the third league match of group B, suffering their third defeat in a row in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament, played at Mohali on Tuesday.

Invited to bat first, the visitors were off to a flying start as the opening pair Tikshan and Yash Ajuja seemed in a good nick. They posted 159 runs before Yash lost his wicket after scoring 45 runs.

Jaish Jain joined Tikshan and the duo took the score to 262 runs when the latter left on with a fine score of 166 runs after 48.5 overs. Jaish remained unbeaten on 41 runs as Ludhiana made 265 runs for loss of four wickets in 50 overs.

For Mohali, Aryamann Singh grabbed two wickets for 41 runs in seven overs, while Harshdeep Singh and Ayush Goyal scalped a wicket each after conceding 35 and 37 runs, respectively.

Mohali too, began their innings on a solid note and went on to achieve the target in 44.4 overs after losing four wickets. The highlight of their innings was a fine batting display by Jovanpreet Singh who made 102 runs and Rushil Shrivastava who carried his bat to 109 runs.

For the visitors, Harshit Takkar captured three wickets for 49 runs and Chintan Randhan took one for 44 runs.

After three matches, Ludhiana is yet to open their account. They lost to Bathinda by four wickets, were outplayed by Faridkot by 151 runs and today, went down by six wickets against Mohali.

The fourth and last league match is slated for May 9, to be played at Ropar between Ludhiana and Ropar. Win or lose, Ludhiana have already made an exit from the tournament.

