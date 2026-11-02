Ludhiana suspends all mining, transport of mined material till safeguards are in place

All mining operations and transportation of mined material in Ludhiana district have been suspended following Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, with the Water Resources Department directing firms to implement mandatory safeguards, including GPS tracking of vehicles and use of approved transport routes, before resuming operations.

The Executive Engineer, Ludhiana Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Division, Water Resources Department (WRD), Punjab, has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining operations and transportation of mined material across the district. The suspension will remain in force till further orders.

Advertisement

Operations will remain suspended until all mandatory safeguards are implemented. The compliance will be verified by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), following which a formal compliance certificate will be issued.

Advertisement

The mandatory compliances include equipping every tipper, truck, trolley or other vehicle engaged in transporting mined material with a properly installed and functional GPS-based tracking device. A complete list of such vehicles, along with their registration numbers, must be submitted to the concerned SDM and the jurisdictional police station for verification and record.

These also include prominently displaying a legible copy of the valid site approval/allotment letter issued by the competent authority on the windscreen of every vehicle engaged in transporting mined material.

Advertisement

Further, material must be transported strictly through the routes approved by the Department of Water Resources. No unauthorised approach road, temporary ramp, pathway, cut or access through river embankments can be created, used or altered for transportation purposes.

The mandatory safeguards also require all mining operations, loading and transportation activities to be carried out strictly within the working hours specified in the approved contract/letter of intent and other applicable permissions.

In addition, a prominent and clearly visible signboard must be installed at the main entrance of each mining site. Intimation to the concerned gram panchayat must also be furnished, and statutory approvals and clearances must be verified.

The suspension follows strict instructions issued by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain after complaints from several quarters about mining activities in the district and alleged non-compliance with prescribed norms.