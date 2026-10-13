Ludhiana swimmer Abhipsha strikes gold twice at Asian championship

City swimmer Abhipsha Thakur Arora has added another significant milestone to her sporting career, winning two gold and two silver medals at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship, held at Bengaluru from October 4 to 10. The impressive performance has further strengthened her resolve to excel at the international level and bring laurels for the country.

Abhipsha clinched gold medals in the 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley events while also claiming silver medals in the 50m butterfly and 400m freestyle.

Advertisement

Adding to her achievement, she improved her timing compared with those recorded at National Championships, reflecting her steady progress and commitment to raising her performance standards.

Advertisement

For Abhipsha, the medal haul represents much more than success on the podium. It is the outcome of sustained preparation, perseverance and the encouragement she has received from those who have supported her sporting ambitions. She credited her mentor, Ajay Sharma, for playing a pivot role in her journey, acknowledging that his guidance, motivation and unwavering belief in her abilities had helped her overcome challenges and pursue her goals with renewed confidence.

“Your belief in my abilities has been a source of strength, motivating me to push my boundaries and strive for excellence,” she said, acknowledging the role his encouragement had played in turning her aspirations into achievements.

Advertisement

With the World Masters Championship scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary, in 2027 as her next major target, Abhipsha is determined to build on her latest success. The upcoming championship presents another opportunity for her to test herself against international competitors, improve her performance and represent India with pride.

Abhipsha also extended thanks to Balraj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Punjab Swimming Association, and a former national-level swimmer, for his guidance and encouragement.

Congratulating Abhipsha on her latest success, Sharma said it was both a reward for her efforts and a stepping stone towards the next challenge.