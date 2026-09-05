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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana swimmer Bhatia to represent state in junior national tournament

Ludhiana swimmer Bhatia to represent state in junior national tournament

Tournament from September 7 to September 12 at the IDA International Swimming Pool, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana swimmer Hardik Bhatia.
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Promising city swimmer Hardik Bhatia has been named in the state contingent for the 52nd Junior National Aquatic Championship, giving the local swimming fraternity another reason to cheer. The championship featuring diving and water polo events will be held from September 7 to September 12 at the IDA International Swimming Pool, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Punjab Swimming Association general secretary Anuj Sharma, Bhatia was selected for the state water polo squad following an intensive coaching camp conducted with the assistance of the Punjab Sports Department at the Sports School Swimming Pool, Jalandhar. The camp was held from August 17 to September 3.

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The team also includes Chaitanya Dhaliwal (goalkeeper) from Jalandhar, who was a member of the Indian water polo team for the Asian Age Group (under-20) Championship held in Bangkok. His international exposure is expected to provide valuable experience to the youngsters in the state camp.

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Besides Bhatia, the squad comprises players from Amritsar and Jalandhar. The contingent will be accompanied by three officials—Umesh Sharma and Gurpreet Singh from Jalandhar, and Vinod Sangwan from Amritsar, said Sharma.

Sukhmanjeet Singh, Harmehar Singh, Arshpreet Singh and Brahmjot Singh from Amritsar; Chaitanya Dhaliwal, Samuel, Gurvir Singh, Daniel, Divjot Singh, Vansh, Ivjot Singh, Warisdeep Singh Sandhu, Udit Saini and Rajveer Singh from Jalandhar; and Hardik Bhatia from Ludhiana have made it to the squad.

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