Ludhiana swimmer Ojas Sund crowned best & fastest at CBSE national meet

City swimmer Ojas Sund hogged the limelight at the CBSE National School Games being organised in Bhopal, emerging as the best and the fastest swimmer after an impressive five-medal haul.

Competing at the national-level championship from September 25 to September 28, Ojas produced a series of commanding performances to win three gold and two silver medals, underlining his growing stature in competitive swimming.

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Ojas, a Class XI student of Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City, began his campaign with a gold medal in the 100m backstroke event on the opening day. He followed it with a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke event. He then turned in another strong performance to claim the gold in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke before signing off with a silver medal in the 50m butterfly event.

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His consistent performances across various events earned him the coveted individual honours of the best swimmer and fastest swimmer.

Ojas attributed his success to the guidance and support of his coaches. He trains under fitness and gym coach Satyam Sai and swimming coach Madhav Sund, who is also his father and whose sustained efforts, technical guidance, discipline and encouragement have contributed significantly to his progress.

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Swimming has been a strong sporting tradition in the Sund family. His grandfather Arvind Sund was an international water polo player and his father Madhav is a national medallist. Continuing the family’s sporting legacy, Ojas is now earning his identity on the competitive circuit.

The achievement at Bhopal has brought cheer to the school and Ojas’ coaches, family and the swimming fraternity of the state.