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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana swimmers clinch junior Punjab title

Ludhiana swimmers clinch junior Punjab title

Ludhiana swimmers amassed an impressive 133 points during the state tournament in Sagrur

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:37 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana swimmers with their medals and trophies after the tournament in Sangrur.
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District swimmers reaffirmed their supremacy as Ludhiana emerged as the overall champion at the 49th Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship, held from July 24 to 26 at Sangrur.

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The district amassed an impressive 133 points, courtesy commanding performances by its boys’ and girls’ teams in the 15 to 16 years age group.

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Ludhiana girls topped the standings with 54 points, comfortably ahead of Mohali (39 points). The boys’ team registered an emphatic victory by collecting 79 points, leaving Jalandhar (54 points) in second place.

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In the senior category, Mohali emerged as the overall champion, clinching both the men’s and women’s team titles comfortably with a tally of 156 points. Ludhiana claimed the runners-up position in the men’s section and Jalandhar women also ended second.

Apinder Singh Grewal, president, Ludhiana District Swimming Association, and Balraj Sharma, general secretary, congratulated the swimmers and their coaches.

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