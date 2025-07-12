DT
PT
Ludhiana swimming championship to begin on July 13, 14

Ludhiana swimming championship to begin on July 13, 14

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:21 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Ludhiana District Swimming Championship for sub-junior and junior boys and girls and men and women will be held at Punjab Agricultural University swimming pool here on July 13 and 14, according to Apinder Singh Grewla, president, District Swimming Association Ludhiana (DSAL).

Rishi Pal Singh, Registrar, PAU, will declare the championship open on July 13 while Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, will give away prizes to position holders on July 14.

Balraj Sharma, honorary general secretary, DSAL, said performances during the championship would be taken into consideration while finalising the district swimming team to compete in the 48th Punjab State Swimming Championship.

