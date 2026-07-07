Ludhiana table tennis star to join Indian team for Asia Pacific Deaf Games

Ace table tennis player Aishwin Kaur, who hails from the city, has been named in the Indian contingent for Asia Pacific Deaf Games, scheduled to be held in Penang, Malaysia, in October.

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The delection comes after her outstanding performance in the national trials. Aishwin stamped her authority by finishing first in the selection trials in Bengaluru on July 4 and July 5.

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She was diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy — a rare and incurable genetic disorder that causes progressive deterioration of mental and motor functions — at the age of six.

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The selection is a fitting reward for the paddler’s consistency and determination on the national circuit. In all, six out of eight players in the Indian contingent are from West Bengal.

Having already brought laurels to the country with a silver medal in the women’s team event and a bronze medal in the women’s doubles at the previous edition of the Asia Pacific Deaf Games, Aishwin will now be aiming to better that performance in Penang.

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Her latest achievement has brought pride to the state’s sports fraternity, with coaches and well-wishers expressing confidence that she has the ability to add to India’s medal tally at the continental event.

The Asia Pacific Deaf Games will bring together some of the finest deaf athletes from across the continent. Aishwin is expected to be among India’s strongest medal prospects.