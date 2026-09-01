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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana taekwondo players win two gold medals at dist school games

Ludhiana taekwondo players win two gold medals at dist school games

Ludhiana taekwondo players selected for state championship

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Spring Dale Public School taekwondo players with officials in Ludhiana.
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Taekwondo players from Spring Dale Public School put up an impressive show at the district-level competitions of the 70th Punjab School Games, with two students bringing home gold medals and earning selection for the state championship.

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Anmol Kumar and Nancy Rana clinched the gold medals in their respective categories and will now represent the district at the state level.

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The school’s tally also included four silver and eight bronze medals. Mahabeen Khatoon, Navya Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh secured the silver medals.

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The bronze medallists were Ashish Kumar, Rajveer Singh, Aryan Sharma, Surya Jaiswal, Shivani, Anvi Chaudhary, Sehajpreet Kaur and Amrita Kumari.

School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia, directors Mandeep Walia and Kamal Preet, deputy director Sonia Verma and principal Anil Kumar Sharma applauded the players.

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