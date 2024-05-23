Ludhiana take 51-run first innings lead

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 22
Ludhiana took first innings lead of 51 runs against Faridkot in the second league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy being played at Faridkot on Wednesday.
Faridkot won the toss and decided to bat first. They could not survive for stipulated first innings of 90 overs and collapsed at 111 runs in 42.3 overs. Khwab Grover made 28 runs while Rajvansh Sekhno and Keshav Grover contributed 20 runs each.
For the visitors, Shivam and Savinay got four wickets each while Shabd Tangri captured one wicket. Ludhiana too began their first innings on a shaky note. They found themselves fighting against the wall with the scoreboard reading 47 for 6 after 28.4. However tail-enders managed to squeeze past Faridkot’s total as Ludhiana scored 162 runs to earn though a small but vital lead of 51 runs.
Savinay top scored with 64 runs and was followed by Sarthak who made 51 runs.
At draw of stumps, Faridkot, in their second innings were 18 for 2 in 10 overs thus requiring 34 runs to wipe out the first innings deficit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...