Ludhiana take 51-run first innings lead

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

Ludhiana took first innings lead of 51 runs against Faridkot in the second league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy being played at Faridkot on Wednesday.

Faridkot won the toss and decided to bat first. They could not survive for stipulated first innings of 90 overs and collapsed at 111 runs in 42.3 overs. Khwab Grover made 28 runs while Rajvansh Sekhno and Keshav Grover contributed 20 runs each.

For the visitors, Shivam and Savinay got four wickets each while Shabd Tangri captured one wicket. Ludhiana too began their first innings on a shaky note. They found themselves fighting against the wall with the scoreboard reading 47 for 6 after 28.4. However tail-enders managed to squeeze past Faridkot’s total as Ludhiana scored 162 runs to earn though a small but vital lead of 51 runs.

Savinay top scored with 64 runs and was followed by Sarthak who made 51 runs.

At draw of stumps, Faridkot, in their second innings were 18 for 2 in 10 overs thus requiring 34 runs to wipe out the first innings deficit.

