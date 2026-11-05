Ludhiana teacher chases purse snatcher, attacked with sharp weapon

A government school teacher was attacked with a sharp weapon by a motorcycle-borne youth in Ludhiana’s Dugri area after she chased him to recover her snatched purse. Her 13-year-old daughter was accompanying her at the time.

The incident took place around 3.45 pm on Tuesday near Reliance Smart Point on 200-Foot Road in Flower Enclave. The victim has been identified as Gurpreet Kaur, a teacher at a government school in Millergunj.

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According to the teacher’s husband, Gurpreet had left school around 3 pm and was returning home on her scooter with their daughter.

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Near Flower Enclave, the youth, who was wearing a T-shirt, snatched her purse using a hook. The purse got stuck in the motorcycle’s silencer. Showing presence of mind, Gurpreet raised an alarm and chased the youth. During the chase, the purse fell on the road. She abandoned her scooter and tried to retrieve it. The youth kicked the purse further away, but she managed to pick it up.

Succeeded in 2nd attempt

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As she was returning home, the same youth appeared at the next intersection, holding a sharp weapon. He allegedly attacked her, injuring her hand, and fled with the purse.

The purse contained two mobile phones, Rs 5,000 in cash and important government identity documents. The family has reported the matter to Sadar police station and provided CCTV footage from the area.