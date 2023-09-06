Ludhiana: Teachers’ day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, organised an event to mark Teachers’ Day. A freshers’ party was also organised on the occasion under the guidance of Principal Manoj Kumar to welcome the new students of the college. In the Mr Fresher event, Manveer Singh won the first prize while Anshul and Sarabjit Singh came second and third, respectively. In the Miss Fresher event, Vanshika won the first prize while Surabhi and Reetika won the second and third prizes, respectively.

Kamla Lohtia SD College

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana. Students expressed their regards and conveyed their greetings to their teachers. Principal Dr Mohammed Saleem blessed the students and assured them that their teachers will always be there to guide and support them. He also exhorted them to remember and follow the teachings of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, give honour to their teachers and sincerely work upon the path guided by them.

Government College, Machhiwara

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm at Government College, Machhiwara, multi-faculty institute. The event was organised under the leadership of Principal Deepak Chopra in which the students of various streams extended warm wishes to their teachers. There was also a cake-cutting ceremony. Principal Chopra addressed the students and showered his blessings on them. The ceremony was followed by a tea party in the office of the Principal.

GHG Khalsa College of Education

Language Clubs of the GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a function to celebrate Teachers’ Day. Dr HS Brar, former Principal of the college, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event commenced with recitation of the college shabad followed by paying of floral tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr Jagjit Singh from the Punjabi Sahitya Sabha of the college formally welcomed the chief guest and faculty members present on the occasion. Dr Mini Sharma from the English Literary Society recited a poem highlighting the role played by teachers in shaping the personality of the students.

CT University

CT University celebrated Teachers’ Day with enthusiasm and grandeur. The event was organised to pay tribute to the dedicated educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation. The celebrations witnessed a vibrant array of activities and performances that showcased the talent and creativity of CT University’s faculty. One of the highlights of the event was a skit titled ‘Kachehri’, performed by the School of Law, which not only entertained but also conveyed important messages. The School of Engineering and Technology (SOET) added a musical flair with an outstanding singing performance, showcasing the diverse talents within the university.

Gulzar Group of Institutes

Gulzar Group of Institutes celebrated Teachers’ Day with the theme of ‘A teacher for a day’ in which students from the seniors batches across the branches of engineering, management, fashion designing, journalism and mass communication, hotel management, agriculture and medical lab took classes and delivered lectures to the junior students. Students were enthusiastic about the activities. Formally dressed up, theydelivered lectures on various topics. Gurkirat Singh, Executive Director of GGI, while encouraging the students said that teachers play a great role in building the career and calibre of young students.

Spring Dale

Spring Dale celebrated Teachers’ Day with pomp and show. Chairperson of the school Avinash Kaur Walia greeted the teachers on the day. The students were informed about the importance of the day. September 5, marked for recognising and honouring the efforts and hard work of the teachers, is also the birthday of the most humble teacher of India— the second President of the country, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

DAV, BRS Nagar

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with zeal and zest at DAV, BRS Nagar. Principal JK Sidhu along with the staff members paid rich tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, second President of India and a great educationist whose birthday is celebrated to mark the day. There was an unusual excitement in the school atmosphere.