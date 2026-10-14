Ludhiana teams bring home baseball titles

Local players delivered fine performances on Tuesday, the fourth day of the state-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, as district teams clinched the titles in several baseball categories.

The baseball matches were played at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill. The Ludhiana team clinched the under-17 girls’ title, with Ferozepur finishing second and Sangrur coming in third.

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Ludhiana continued its winning run in the U21 girls’ category, clinching the top position, ahead of Moga and Sangrur. The district also secured first place in the girls’ 21-30 years group, with Sangrur finishing second and Amritsar coming in third.

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In the boys’ U14 category, Kapurthala defeated Fazilka 2-0, Muktsar beat Mohali 4-1 and Ludhiana edged past Amritsar 2-1.

In the boys’ U17 category, Malerkotla got the better of Mohali 1-0, Muktsar overcame Amritsar 2-1 and Ludhiana registered a convincing 5-0 victory over Fazilka.

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At the cycling competitions held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Velodrome, Tajvir Singh from Patiala won the boys’ U14 road time trial event, followed by Kunwarpreet Singh from Faridkot in second place and Sahibpreet Singh from Amritsar in third.

In the boys’ U14 mass start event, Gurmukh Singh from Patiala secured the first position, with Sahibpreet Singh from Amritsar and Kunwarpreet Singh from Faridkot coming in second and third, respectively.

Ludhiana cyclists made their presence felt in the girls’ U14 road time trial event, with Gunika clinching the top position and Veera finishing second. Prabhnoor Kaur from Fazilka secured third place.

In the boys’ U17 mass start event, Tanish Sharma from Ludhiana bagged the first position, ahead of Karanveer Singh Mann from Barnala and Pritpal Singh from Bathinda. The U17 road time trial title went to Ekamjeet Singh Shahi from Patiala. Bhavik from Amritsar and Karanveer Singh from Barnala finished second and third, respectively.

In the U21 girls’ time trial, Balpreet Kaur from Patiala secured the first position. Mehakpreet Kaur from Ludhiana finished second and Manrojdeep Kaur from Amritsar came in third.

In the boys’ 21-30 years group, Ludhiana players swept the top two spots. Nisriddin finished first and Danishveer Singh second. Gurdeep Singh from Patiala secured the third position.