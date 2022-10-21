Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 20

Hosts Ludhiana wrapped up their semi-finals in the boys’ and girls’ U-21 category to secure berths in basketball final in

the ongoing state-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan being organised by the Punjab Sports Department here on Thursday.

In the boys’ section, Ludhiana overpowered Mansa 87-51 and Jalandhar got the better of Faridkot 48-29 to enter the final while in the girls’ category, Ludhiana proved too good for Kapurthala whom they drubbed 42-12 and Sangrur prevailed over Pathankot 43-35 to set up the title clash.

In handball, Patiala and Pathankot in the boys’ U-21 group whereas in the girls’section, Amritsar and Sangrur came out triumphant to settle for the summit clash.

In the semifinals (boys), Patiala survived a scare against Amritsar before scraping past 30-29 and Pathankot quelled a strong challenge from Mohali before coming out victorious 22-21 to make it into the final.

In the girls’ semi finals, Amritsar registered an easy 17-7 win over Ludhiana while Sangrur outperformed Faridkot 18-13 to storm into the final.

In judo (girls U-21), Surbhi of Ludhiana secured first place in the below 78kg weight group while Simran of Patiala finished as runner-up. Jasanpreet Kaur of Hoshiarpur and Amandeep Kaur of Mansa shared third position, jointly.

In the plus 78kg weight category, Amandeep Kaur of Patiala emerged victorious, followed by Simranjeet Kaur of Patiala who secured second position while Kanika of Mansa and Meenakshi of Jalandhar finished at third place.

In the boys’ U-21 section, Jatin of Patiala (below 60kg), Maheshinder Saini of Gurdaspur (below 66kg) and Chirag Sharma of Gurdaspur (below 73kg) recorded victories to emerge as winners.