Ludhiana: Teej celebrated at SCD govt college

SCD Government College girls perform giddha in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The NSS girls’ wing of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, celebrated Teej on Saturday with fervour under the aegis of Principal Tanvir Likhari and NSS convener (girls’ wing) Geetanjali Pabreja. The girls performed traditional Punjabi folk dance and the highlight of the event was modelling by girls and faculty in traditional attire. The winners of the modelling event were awarded with different titles. The staff sang ‘tappe’ and brought alive the Punjabi culture. The students had also put up different stalls of bangles, jhumkas and ‘Sawan ki delicacy’— kheer-poore. Among the staff members, Dr Sajla and Aarsi Sandhu won the title of best phulkari and Geetika Talwar won the title of best Punjabi jutti. The title of Teej Queen was awarded to Monica from the maths department.

Anti-ragging day observed

Arya College girls section observed Anti-Ragging Day by organising various activities today. The main objective of the event was to make the students aware of the anti-ragging policies and the exploitation in the name of ragging. Pooja Gaur, assistant professor, commerce department, gave detailed information related to ragging to the students through her lecture. The students showed their active participation in this event by making posters on anti-ragging and they enthusiastically participated in oath taking ceremony too. Secretary ACMC, SM Sharma said that it is our duty to make youth aware about Anti-Ragging policies.

Road safety awareness at BVM

BVM School Kitchlu Nagar conducted ‘Road Safety Quiz’ in association with an NGO Asha Chinh Welfare Society enabling students to understand the value of responsible and rational behaviour. A quiz on road safety was conducted by Rajinder Chawla, chairman, Asha Chinh Welfare Society. Assistant Commissioner of Police Charanjiv Lamba along with his guiding team apprised students and teachers well about the road safety regulations. Principal Neelam Mittar encouraged the students to be careful enough while moving on road and be responsible citizens by properly following all traffic rules.

Poster-making contest organised

A poster-making competition was conducted by the energy club at Government College for Girls(GCG) , here, under the leadership of Principal Suman Lata on the directions of Punjab Energy Development Agency. Around 50 students of graduation and post-graduation participated in this activity. The students made beautiful posters about saving electricity and water. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Suman Lata said that the situation in India is alarming and by 2030 only small towns will have water. Metro cities will face a severe shortage. She further encouraged the students to use electricity and water wisely. Mandeep Kaur Dua, Madhavi Vashishth and Sukhandeep Kaur were present on the occasion.

Inter-zonal religious competition

Sikh Missionary College conducted inter-zonal religious competition at Gurdwara Guru Gobind Singh Trust, Gill Road, here, in which students of RS Model Senior Secondary School participated in debate competition under senior secondary group. Navneet Kaur (XII), Prabhnoor Kaur (IX) and Kiranjot Kaur (IX) of the school bagged first position in the inter-zonal debate competition. Now, these students will prepare for the next level. School Principal Sanjeev Chandel felicitated the students and their mentor, and motivated them to participate in such activities in future as well.

Students take pledge on ‘panch pran’

Under the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, the NSS unit of the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, gathered before the director’s office to take a solemn pledge on ‘Panch Pran’ on Saturday. Prof Aman Amrit Cheema, director, Panjab University Regional Centre, addressed the assembly with a poignant message. The pledge’s significance was further highlighted by faculty member Dr Vaishali Thakur. Programme officers Dr Pooja Sikka and Sunil Mittal, engaged the NSS students in a thoughtful discussion.

I-Day celebrated with fervour

The NSS wing of BCM College of Education celebrated Independence Day and birth centenary of BML Munjal, chairman emeritus, Hero Group, by organising a poster- making competition for the students of classes VI-VIII at Government High School, Khasi Kallan village in Ludhiana. The students very zealously made awe-inspiring posters on the theme ‘Nation First, Always First’ under the stewardship of NSS programme officers Manjit Kaur and Shilpa Kaura.

Students celebrate I-Day, teej

Atam Public Senior Secondary School marked the 77th Independence Day and Teej festival on Saturday with euphoria, great pomp and patriotic fervour. Students of classes V to XII participated enthusiastically in the events. The special assembly was started with Navkar Mantra following that a patriotic song was presented by the students of classes IV to VI. The contribution of the bravehearts who fought for freedom was staged by the students of class X with a touching tableau. The school Principal, Bandana Sethi, motivated the learners for introspection and to remove the shackles of self-slavery to enjoy independence.

Solo Singing Competition

An inter-house solo singing competition was organised at Harvest International School, Jassowal, in the school auditorium for students of primary, middle and senior grades. The competition was judged by the singers Kash, Amritpal Singh and Shreya Sharma. Principal Jay Sharma and vice-principal Puja Chandpuri attended the function. They said the event provided an opportunity for the students to showcase their talent.

