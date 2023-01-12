Ludhiana: Three arrested for 'snatching'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police claimed to have arrested three persons allegedly involved in snatching incidents. According to the police, the Division Number 1 police arrested these persons, identified as Krishna, Sachin of Islam Ganj and Raju from an area near the local bus stand. The police also recovered Rs 500 and eight mobile phones from them. A case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects. TNS

Eatery owner held for serving hookah

Ludhiana: The Division Number 1 police conducted a raid at a restaurant near Rekhi Cinema and arrested its owner for allegedly serving hookahs to visitors. The suspect has been identified as Vikas Kumar. The raid was conducted after receiving a tip-off that hookahs were being served to visitors at the restaurant. The police seized the hookahs and arrested the restaurant owner.