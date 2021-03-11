Ludhiana: Three arrested with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 10

The police have arrested three persons for drug running from different places in the city on Tuesday.

Balwinder Singh, a resident of Daad village, was nabbed while coming from his village towards Pakhowal Road on foot. On searching the accused, 100 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession. He has been booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another drug trafficker Rajpal Singh, a resident of Giaspura, was nabbed by the police and 10 kg of poppy husk was seized from him. The accused was coming on foot from Giaspura and was stopped at a police naka on suspicion.

Search of a shoulder bag being carried by the accused led to the recovery of contraband and a case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

In another successful catch, the police apprehended Karanjit Singh, a resident of Gopal Nagar, Tibba Road, and made a seizure of 30 gm of heroin from his possession. The police said the accused was arrested at the T-point of Star City Colony on Gaushala Road while riding a motorcycle (PB 91P 1988). A case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him.