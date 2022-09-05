Ludhiana: Three crushed under train

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

Three persons, all of them believed to be migrants from Uttar Pradesh and working in a local factory, were killed on the spot after being crushed under a passenger train near Dhandari Kalan on the Ludhiana-Delhi Section on Sunday afternoon.

After being intimated by the guard of the train, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital, here. Only one of the victims could be identified till the filing of this report. He was identified as Chand Bhan, aged around 20 years. The other two deceased are said to be around 22 and 30 years of age.

Head of the GRP police station, Jaskaran Singh, said it was an accident and the police had taken action under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies would be kept in the mortuary for some time for identification of the two remaining victims, he said.

Though both sides of the railway tracks at the site of the accident were covered by the railway authorities with 10-feet high boundary walls, residents of the area said people, especially factory workers and migrants, used to cross the walls and move on the tracks even after repeated warnings and challans by the police.

People fail to pay heed to warning by cops

Though both sides of the railway tracks at the site of the accident were covered by the railway authorities with 10-feet high boundary walls, residents of the area said people, especially factory workers and migrants, used to cross the walls and move on the tracks even after repeated warnings and challans by the police.