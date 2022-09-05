Ludhiana: Three women go missing

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Badroon Nisha, a resident of Indra Colony, lodged a report with the police saying her daughter Nisha (25) had left home on August 27 and was missing since then. Another woman Pinky (28) was reported missing from her residence at Bajwa Colony, Haibowal. A report in this regard was lodged with the police by her brother Raj Kumar. An 18-year-old woman was also reported to have left her residence in Jamalpur on August 28 and had not returned since then. The police have registered cases under Section 346 of the IPC. OC

Scooter, mobike stolen from city

Ludhiana: A Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB 10FP 3460) was stolen from outside a gym at Kwality Chowk, Shimlapuri. A complaint in this regard was filed by Sumit Sharma, a resident of Ishar Nagar. In another incident, an Activa scooter (PB 10HV 6133) parked outside a house was stolen during night, as per a complaint lodged by Priyanka Sharma, a resident of MIG flats in Jamalpur. The police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC.