Ludhiana tiger safari back to drawing crowds, courtesy Badal and Bijli

The tiger safari near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana, which had lost sheen over the years as there were not enough animals in the zoo, has suddenly emerged as a major attraction for people following the arrival of Badal and Bijli, a pair of male and female tigers.

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Since June 2, the zoo authorities have opened the tiger enclosure to the public from 2 pm to 5 pm, drawing a steady stream of wildlife enthusiasts and families eager to catch a glimpse of the big cats.

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A zoo caretaker said visitor footfall had increased by nearly 20 to 25 per cent over the past few days. Despite the scorching summer heat, families are bringing their children to see the tigers.

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The safari currently houses a leopard, a pair of jackals and the newly arrived tiger pair. The tigers were brought to the zoo a few days ago but were initially kept away from public view to help them acclimatise to their new surroundings.

Diet of animals

According to the caretaker, the male tiger consumes around 9 kg of mutton daily, while the female tiger eats about 5 kg. The leopard is fed approximately 4 kg of meat every day, while the jackals consume around 3 kg. Fresh meat is provided regularly, and a team of 15 to 20 caretakers is engaged for the upkeep and feeding of the animals.

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Tiger pair brought from Nagpur

Badal and Bijli, both under five years of age, were brought from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Their arrival marks the return of tigers to the safari after a gap of 17 months following the death of its lone tiger in December 2024.

The zoo authorities are also exploring the possibility of bringing a gharial, a fish-eating crocodilian species, known for its distinctive long snout, to further enhance the attraction.

With temperatures soaring, special care is being taken to ensure that the animals remain comfortable and healthy. The authorities are monitoring their well-being closely and are considering additional cooling arrangements to help them cope with the intense summer heat.