DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana to constitute gynaecologist panel to create awareness on antenatal care: DC

Ludhiana to constitute gynaecologist panel to create awareness on antenatal care: DC

Presides over first weekly review meeting of Mission Jeevni

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The meeting focused on planning the next four months and ensuring effective identification, tracking and safe delivery for high-risk pregnancies in the district.
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday held the first Mission Jeevni weekly review meeting with block-level senior medical officers (SMOs). “To curb maternal deaths, a committee of gynaecologists will be constituted to create awareness regarding antenatal care, with special focus on anaemia, which has been identified as the biggest cause of maternal deaths in the district. Trimester-wise training will be provided to field staff for dealing with high-risk pregnancies (HRPs),” Jain announced during the meeting.

Advertisement

He further said that immunisation camps would be organised with the assistance of lady health visitors, ASHAs and ANMs under the four-month special intensive campaign. The meeting focused on planning the next four months and ensuring effective identification, tracking and safe delivery for high-risk pregnancies in the district. ADC (Rural Development) Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Varun Saggar, District Family Planning Officer Amanpreet Kaur, Nodal Officer Jeewandeep Singh and all SMOs attended the meeting.

Advertisement

“Every high-risk pregnancy must be identified, tracked and safely delivered, ensuring that no mother loses her life due to any delay or gap in care. SMOs will conduct a weekly detailed review of all HRPs in their respective blocks and prepare a birthing plan for every HRP due for delivery in the following week,” said the DC, adding that blocks with a higher number of HRPs, particularly Koom Kalan and Sahnewal, would receive closer monitoring.

Advertisement

The officials were also issued instructions for HRP tracking & follow-up, including maintenance of HRP records and nurses/ASHAs and block statistical assistant (BSA) to be assigned to follow up on HRP cases. Jain said ASHAs and ANMs that performed well would be honoured every month on the second Tuesday. He emphasised that ASHAs and ANMs were the first point of contact for pregnant women and the success of Mission Jeevni would significantly depend on their work.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts