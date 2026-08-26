Ludhiana to constitute gynaecologist panel to create awareness on antenatal care: DC

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday held the first Mission Jeevni weekly review meeting with block-level senior medical officers (SMOs). “To curb maternal deaths, a committee of gynaecologists will be constituted to create awareness regarding antenatal care, with special focus on anaemia, which has been identified as the biggest cause of maternal deaths in the district. Trimester-wise training will be provided to field staff for dealing with high-risk pregnancies (HRPs),” Jain announced during the meeting.

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He further said that immunisation camps would be organised with the assistance of lady health visitors, ASHAs and ANMs under the four-month special intensive campaign. The meeting focused on planning the next four months and ensuring effective identification, tracking and safe delivery for high-risk pregnancies in the district. ADC (Rural Development) Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Varun Saggar, District Family Planning Officer Amanpreet Kaur, Nodal Officer Jeewandeep Singh and all SMOs attended the meeting.

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“Every high-risk pregnancy must be identified, tracked and safely delivered, ensuring that no mother loses her life due to any delay or gap in care. SMOs will conduct a weekly detailed review of all HRPs in their respective blocks and prepare a birthing plan for every HRP due for delivery in the following week,” said the DC, adding that blocks with a higher number of HRPs, particularly Koom Kalan and Sahnewal, would receive closer monitoring.

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The officials were also issued instructions for HRP tracking & follow-up, including maintenance of HRP records and nurses/ASHAs and block statistical assistant (BSA) to be assigned to follow up on HRP cases. Jain said ASHAs and ANMs that performed well would be honoured every month on the second Tuesday. He emphasised that ASHAs and ANMs were the first point of contact for pregnant women and the success of Mission Jeevni would significantly depend on their work.