Ludhiana to get Rs 3.4-cr indoor volleyball stadium

To channelise youth energies and boost sports participation, Ludhiana district is receiving a major infrastructure push. An indoor volleyball stadium—the first in North India—is under construction at SCD Government College at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Advertisement

Gurjot Singh, a national-level volleyball coach and Ludhiana Volleyball Association member, volleyball has been played at SCD Government College since 1970. He added that the college has trained nearly 100 national players over the past decade despite limited facilities. Nine recently excelled at the national championship, with Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu offering them Railways jobs.

Advertisement

Singh praised Minister Sanjeev Arora and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain for securing funds. “Nearly 90 per cent of our players are from rural backgrounds. They are thrilled about the stadium’s wooden floor, soundproof hall, lighting, gymnasium, and conference room,” he said.

Advertisement

Tenders for upgrades were floated in January, with time-bound completion promised. Around Rs 10 crore was being spent to develop Ludhiana as the sports hub of Punjab, funding projects like revamping Shastri Badminton Hall, a throwing events ground at SCD College, expanding GNN Stadium’s weightlifting centre, a gym at Rakh Bagh Judo Centre, a synthetic tennis court, and the Roundglass project. Of this, Rs 4 crore goes to lighting and Rs 3.5 crore to volleyball, with the rest for initial phases.

Of the total outlay, Rs 4 crore is being spent on lighting facilities, Rs 3.5 crore on the indoor volleyball project, and the remaining amount on improving other sports facilities in the initial phase.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said: “As Punjab’s largest district and an industrial hub, Ludhiana needs upgraded facilities to engage youth in sports. We aim to complete many projects within six months.”