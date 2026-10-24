Ludhiana to have 3,033 polling stations

The district administration has rationalised polling stations across Ludhiana to improve voter convenience, taking the total number of polling stations to 3,033. Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sheyansi Jain shared the details during a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties on Friday.

She informed the representatives about the rationalisation process and the changes made to polling stations. The meeting was held as part of the special summary revision of the electoral rolls with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

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Jain also announced that special camps would be held at polling stations across the district on October 24 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be present at the camps to help eligible citizens register as voters and check details of eligible voters in the electoral rolls.

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As per the revised arrangement, Khanna will have 198 polling stations, Samrala 230, Sahnewal 310, Ludhiana East 235, Ludhiana South 178, Atam Nagar 170, Ludhiana Central 178, Ludhiana West 192, Ludhiana North 207, Gill 310, Payal 210, Dakha 223, Raikot 188 and Jagraon 204.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 12. Claims and objections can be filed from November 12 to December 11 and these will be settled by December 28. The final electoral roll will be published on January 4.

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Jain said eligible citizens who will be 18 years or older on January 1 can apply for voter registration by filling Form 6 or Form 6A, as applicable. Applications can be submitted to the BLO, Electoral Registration Officer or District Election Office concerned during the prescribed period. Online applications can also be filed through the official portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or the ECINet app.

She said Form 7 could be used to seek deletion of a name from the electoral rolls while Form 8 could be submitted for correction of details or a change of address.

The Additional District Election Officer urged eligible citizens to visit the special camps and verify their names and other details to ensure that the electoral rolls remain accurate and up to date.

Tehsildar (Elections) Rajan Dhall and representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, Indian National Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and other recognised political parties attended the meeting.