Ludhiana to host dist school chess championship on October 25

In a bid to nurture young talent and strengthen the chess culture in the city, Ludhiana is gearing up to host the Ludhiana District Schools Chess Championship on October 25 at Down Town Market, Bhai Randhir Singh Singh, with senior officials and a young FIDE-rated player Joy Singh joining the campaign to encourage participation.

The championship, supported by Down Town Ludhiana and Kabir Infra, aims to provide budding chess players with a competitive platform to test their skills, gain tournament experience and take their interest in the game beyond the confines of classrooms and recreational play.

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The promotional campaign has received a boost from the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and of the Commissioner of the municipal Corporation Ankur Mahindroo who have featured in videos inviting young chess enthusiasts to participate in the event. Their involvement is expected to popularise the sport among children.

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The championship will feature five age categories- under-8, under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16- allowing young players to compete against opponents in their respective age groups.

Beyond competition, the event seeks to promote chess as a tool for developing concentration, analytical thinking, patience and sound decision-making. Schools and parents have been urged to encourage children interested in chess to participate in organised competitions, where they can gain valuable experience and build confidence.