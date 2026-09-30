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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana to host Punjab sports tryouts from October 1 to 7

Ludhiana to host Punjab sports tryouts from October 1 to 7

Punjab Sports Department will conduct state trials in 10 sports disciplines

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Players asked to bring a photocopy of Aadhaar card or birth certificate, says Ludhiana DSO. File Photo
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The Punjab Sports Department will conduct state trials in 10 sports disciplines from October 1 to October 7 to select teams for various competitions under the Punjab Games 2026 programme.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday by District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal, trials will be conducted in baseball, cycling road race, gymnastics, karate, wushu, taekwondo, canoeing and kayaking, horse riding, archery and rowing. The selections will be held for various age categories—under-14, U17, U21, 21-30 and 31-40 years.

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The baseball trials will be held on October 6 and October 7 at the Government Senior Secondary School, Gill village. The cycling road race trials are scheduled for October 3 and October 4 at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Cycling Velodrome.

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Trials for gymnastics will be held on October 1 at the Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium.

The canoeing and kayaking and horse-riding trials will be conducted on October 5 at the PAU, and rugby trials will take place on the same day at Government Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal. The rowing trials are also scheduled for October 5 at the GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sudhar.

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The Sports Department made it clear that no player will be allowed to participate in the trials beyond the specified date and time. Players appearing for the trials have been asked to bring a photocopy of their Aadhaar card or birth certificate and bank details along with them.

The statement adds that registration for players will not be undertaken without the required documents.

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