Ludhiana toddler with rare genetic disorder needs Rs 9 crore for treatment, Sonu Sood appeals for help

Aarav Thakur, a 2.5-year-old child, is suffering from a rare genetic disorder — Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 (SMA). Appeals are being made from several quarters to raise funds for his treatment.

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A few days ago, the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana urged residents of Ludhiana and the public to come forward to give Aarav a new lease of life. Actor Sonu Sood has now joined the appeal, urging people to help the child get treated.

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According to Aarav’s parents, he was developing normally for the first 18 months after birth. His movements then began to slow down. The family was living in Dubai at the time, where doctors diagnosed him with the rare disorder. They brought him back to India and he is currently undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh. Doctors have said Aarav will either need lifelong medication or a single injection that can treat the disorder. The cost of the injection is around Rs 9 crore. The family has so far been able to raise about Rs 1 crore.

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The appeals are being made especially in Ludhiana, an industrial city with many who can contribute to help save the child’s life.