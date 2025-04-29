Ludhiana top luxury car market in state

Mercedes-Benz India continues to drive strong momentum in key emerging markets, with Ludhiana standing out as a significant growth hub. Witnessing a robust double-digit year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in 2024, Ludhiana has emerged as the No.1 luxury car market in Punjab with a total car park exceeding 2,500 units.

The demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles remains exceptionally high, particularly for SUVs like the GLC, GLE, GLS, and the ultra-luxurious GLS Maybach. The Long Wheelbase E-Class and top-end luxury models including the S-Class and EQS SUV have waiting periods extending up to Q2 2025, highlighting the brand’s unmatched popularity among Ludhiana’s affluent clientele.