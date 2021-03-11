Ludhiana tops all 3 police commissionerates in Punjab in road mishaps

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 27

In what appears to be a dubious distinction of becoming the “accident capital” of the state, Ludhiana has topped all three police commissionerates in recording the maximum number of road accidents and fatalities therein in Punjab, the government has confirmed.

As many as 283 persons had lost their lives, while 184, including 139 serious and 45 minor, had sustained injuries in 418 road mishaps registered in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 2020, which were almost double than the combined total of 146 casualties reported by Amritsar and Jalandhar, the other two police commissionerates in the border state, the official figures have revealed.

The report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2020, released by Director General of Police (DGP) Viresh Kumar Bhawra, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that Amritsar reported the minimum of 66 casualties and injuries to 59, including 38 seriously and 21 minor, in 100 road accidents, while 82 persons had lost their lives and 81 had sustained injuries, including 62 seriously and 19 minor, in 118 road accidents reported in the limits of the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate.

The month-wise break-up indicated that Ludhiana lost 28 lives in road mishaps in January as compared to 4 in Jalandhar and 1 in Amritsar; February reported 24 fatalities in Ludhiana, 15 in Jalandhar and 6 in Amritsar; March saw 27 deaths in Ludhiana, 10 in Jalandhar and 6 in Amritsar; April witnessed 5 casualties in Ludhiana and 3 each in Jalandhar and Amritsar; May registered 14 fatalities in Ludhiana, 5 in Jalandhar and 3 in Amritsar; June saw 16 deaths in Ludhiana, 6 in Jalandhar and 4 in Amritsar; July claimed 26 lives in Ludhiana, 11 in Amritsar and 4 in Jalandhar; August reported 27 deaths in Ludhiana, 5 in Jalandhar and 1 in Amritsar; September witnessed 28 casualties in Ludhiana, 6 in Jalandhar and 5 in Amritsar; October saw 31 fatalities in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar and 6 in Jalandhar; November registered 27 deaths in Ludhiana, 12 in Jalandhar and 6 in Amritsar; and the month of December claimed the highest of 30 lives in Ludhiana and 6 each in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

The report highlighted that January, March, July and November remained the most critical months as maximum of 55, 50, 42 and 42, respectively, road mishaps were reported during these four months in Ludhiana.

While hit-and-run and hit from the back cases, numbering 60 and 68, respectively, accounted for most of the fatalities, most casualties had occurred between 12 noon and 3 pm in Ludhiana.

According to the victim profiles, 51 per cent victims were two-wheeler riders, while 24 per cent were pedestrians. The most killer vehicles included cars, jeeps, vans and taxis, which caused 35 per cent of the total deaths as impacting vehicles involved in the road mishaps in the industrial capital of the state.

Similarly, July and October remained the most critical months in Amritsar, while February, March and November reported the maximum number of road mishaps in Jalandhar.

While hit-and-run and hit from the back remained the major causes of accidents in Amritsar and Jalandhar as well, most casualties in Amritsar occurred between 3 pm and 9 pm, while Jalandhar reported maximum fatal accidents between 12 noon and 3 pm.

In Amritsar, 46 per cent victims were riding two-wheelers and 27 per cent were pedestrians, while 51 per cent persons who died in road accidents were two-wheeler riders and 24 per cent were pedestrians in Jalandhar.

While trucks and lorries caused maximum 36 per cent road mishaps as impacting vehicles in Amritsar, cars, jeeps, vans and taxis remained the most killer vehicles, accounting for 35 per cent fatalities as impacting vehicles in Jalandhar.

Officialspeak

We are taking multiple initiatives, including those related to enforcement, road engineering, as well as education and awareness to ensure safe mobility and reduce the risk of accidents through scientifically-based road safety management plan.” – Viresh Kumar Bhawra, DGP

There are numerous catastrophic ramifications associated with road accidents, all of which have significant social, economic and psychological consequences. Individuals, communities, societies and states are all affected by the road traffic injuries and deaths.” – Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP, Traffic