DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Trade body hails Punjab Government for amendments to development policy

Ludhiana: Trade body hails Punjab Government for amendments to development policy

ATIU president Pankaj Sharma calls the cabinet decision a progressive and industry-friendly step

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Industrialists say the move will help in growth and expansion.
Advertisement

The Association of Trade and Industrial Undertaking (ATIU) welcomed the amendment made by the state government in Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2022 (IBDP). ATIU president Pankaj Sharma said Punjab Cabinet’s decision to amend the policy is a progressive and industry-friendly step.

Advertisement

He said the amendment that replaces the requirement of furnishing bank guarantees for availing fiscal incentives under IBDP will provide much-needed relief to the industry.

Advertisement

“For a long time, industry associations had been highlighting that bank guarantees were blocking working capital, leading to liquidity constraints. This was adversely impacting industrial expansion, research and development activities and job creation,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharma pointed out that under the new provisions, the incentive of exemption of stamp duty will now be secured through a first charge on the property concerned, up to the commencement of commercial production.

Similarly, for change of land use exemptions, the state government introduced a robust alternative mechanism, ensuring adequate safeguards while easing the financial burden on entrepreneurs, Sharma said.

Advertisement

ATIU vice-president Captain Rajesh Mittal emphasised that the amendment will improve the ease of doing business in Punjab, enhance liquidity for industries and encourage fresh investments.

“ATIU appreciates the Punjab Government for being receptive to industry concerns and taking timely corrective measures. This decision will go a long way in restoring industry confidence and accelerating growth and employment generation in Punjab,” said industrialist Sanjay Gupta.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts