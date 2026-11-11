Ludhiana: Trader attacked as minor dispute takes violent turn

A minor dispute over a worker’s payment turned violent when a group of around 20 men allegedly attacked a firecracker trader in the Dana Mandi market on Monday. The police registered a case against four suspects and other unidentified accused.

The victim, Jaganjot Singh, alias Jappy, owner of Nanak Fireworks, was closing his shop around 9 pm when the incident occurred. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the DMCH, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to information, an argument between Jappy and one of his workers over a customer’s payment led to the attack. The trader accused the worker of taking money from a customer the previous day.

A passer-by intervened after seeing the trader assaulting the worker. It led to an argument and the passer-by called around 20 associates, who then attacked the trader.

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The assailants, carrying sharp weapons, dragged Jappy and assaulted him. During the attack, the trader took out his licensed pistol to defend himself. However, the weapon failed to fire. The attackers then overpowered him and fled with his pistol.

The incident triggered panic in the market. The suspects escaped before the arrival of the police.

The Salem Tabri are investigating the matter. Station-House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh confirmed a case was registered against the suspects and a search was underway to arrest them.