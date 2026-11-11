Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Trader attacked as minor dispute takes violent turn

Ludhiana: Trader attacked as minor dispute takes violent turn

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:47 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

A minor dispute over a worker’s payment turned violent when a group of around 20 men allegedly attacked a firecracker trader in the Dana Mandi market on Monday. The police registered a case against four suspects and other unidentified accused.

The victim, Jaganjot Singh, alias Jappy, owner of Nanak Fireworks, was closing his shop around 9 pm when the incident occurred. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the DMCH, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to information, an argument between Jappy and one of his workers over a customer’s payment led to the attack. The trader accused the worker of taking money from a customer the previous day.

A passer-by intervened after seeing the trader assaulting the worker. It led to an argument and the passer-by called around 20 associates, who then attacked the trader.

Advertisement

The assailants, carrying sharp weapons, dragged Jappy and assaulted him. During the attack, the trader took out his licensed pistol to defend himself. However, the weapon failed to fire. The attackers then overpowered him and fled with his pistol.

The incident triggered panic in the market. The suspects escaped before the arrival of the police.

The Salem Tabri are investigating the matter. Station-House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh confirmed a case was registered against the suspects and a search was underway to arrest them.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts