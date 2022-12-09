Ludhiana trader charred to death as fire breaks out in shop

Ludhiana, December 8
A provisional store owner was charred to death after a fire broke out at his shop located in Warraich market, Kailash Nagar, here, on Thursday morning.
During the fire, the compressor of a refrigerator also exploded which further ignited the fire.
The deceased has been identified as Mahinder Pal (63), a resident of Kakowal Road, here.
The incident occurred around 7 am in the morning. Mahinder suffered an electric shock when he switched on the lights. Later, the blast in the compressor also occurred. Before other shopkeepers could gauge the situation, the man had already been charred to death.
Some shopkeepers also called the fire brigade.
Fire personnel said the shop owner had already died when they reached the spot.
After the incident, ADCP Rupinder Kaur also reached the spot. She said preliminary investigation suggested that the shop owner died due to an accident. After initiating inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of criminal procedure (CrPC), further probe would be conducted.
Sub fire officer Aatish Rai said short circuit could be the cause of the fire and further probe would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause.
