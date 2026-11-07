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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana trader found dead in car, suicide suspected

Ludhiana trader found dead in car, suicide suspected

Victim used his licensed pistol to shoot himself in forehead, says cop

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Pulkit Popali, the deceased.
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A 28-year-old hosiery trader was found dead inside his BMW car parked on the South City-Ladhowal bypass near Malakpur in Ludhiana on Friday afternoon. The police suspect that he died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his licensed pistol.

The deceased, identified as Pulkit Popali, was a resident of Rishi Nagar and belonged to a family that runs a hosiery factory in the Bahadurke area. His body was found on the front passenger seat of the car by a PCR team during patrolling.

Earlier in the day, his father had approached the Salem Tabri police station and lodged a missing-person complaint after Pulkit reportedly left home in the morning and stopped responding to phone calls.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the PAU police station, accompanied by senior officials, reached the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Alam Vijay Singh and ADCP-III Dharavath Sai Prakash also visited the site. A forensic team was also called to examine the vehicle and collect evidence.

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ADCP Sai Prakash said the preliminary investigation indicated suicide. He said Pulkit allegedly used his licensed .45-bore pistol to shoot himself in the forehead near the temple. The weapon was recovered from the car and seized by the police.

He said investigators had examined the possibility of another person being involved in the incident but found no evidence so far to suggest that anyone else was present in the vehicle.

He said bloodstains were found on the driver’s seat while the deceased was lying on the front passenger seat. The police also noticed a bullet exit mark on the car window but no entry mark. CCTV footage from several locations was also examined, which, showed Pulkit alone in the vehicle. The reason why he was found on the passenger seat remains unclear and is part of the investigation.

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