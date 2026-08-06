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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana trader gets one-year jail in cheque dishonour case

Ludhiana trader gets one-year jail in cheque dishonour case

Asked to pay compensation of Rs 8.59 lakh in case involving 11 bounced cheques

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Despite a legal notice, the accused failed to make payment within the prescribed period, prompting the complainant to approach the court.
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The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Jyoti Kumari convicted a local trader in a case involving 11 dishonoured cheques and sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment.

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The court also directed Munish Sharma, proprietor of M/s Sharma Sons Knitwear, to pay compensation of Rs 8.59 lakh to the complainant, along with interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of issuance of the cheques till realisation.

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The complainant, Chaitanya Hora, proprietor of M/s Shri Ram Ji Traders, had filed a complaint under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, alleging the accused had issued 11 cheques for outstanding liability arising out of business transactions.

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However, when the cheques were presented for encashment, all of them were dishonoured on April 13, 2023, with the remarks “funds insufficient”.

Despite a legal notice, the accused failed to make payment within the prescribed period, prompting the complainant to approach the court.

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During the trial, the accused contended the cheques had been issued only as security and alleged the complainant had fabricated bills and ledger accounts to misuse them.

After examining the oral and documentary evidence presented by both parties, the court held the accused had failed to produce any reliable and convincing evidence in support of his defence. The court observed the accused could not rebut the statutory presumptions available in favour of the complainant.

At the stage of sentencing, the court rejected the convict’s plea for release on probation. It observed that showing undue leniency in cheque dishonour cases would defeat the objective of the law and erode public confidence in commercial transactions.

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