Ludhiana traders distribute hand fans in protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Terming the AAP government as ‘Natwarlal’, traders in Ludhiana, under the banner of the ‘Business Bachao Morcha’ of the Vyopar Mandal, today distributed hand fans among the common man at Mata Rani Chowk here during a protest against ‘hollow’ promises of the AAP-led state government.

Led by Gurdeep Singh Gosha and Sunil Mehra from the Vyopar Mandal, the traders distributed hundreds of hand fans among shopkeepers and other passers-by as a mark of protest against the AAP government, which had failed to provide power at cheaper rates and also had miserably failed to provide uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours.

Talking to The Tribune, Gosha said like the Congress, AAP ministers were also issuing hollow statements but nothing was done to provide relief to the common man amid the scorching heat.

“They had promised that the people would get 300 units of power free of cost. Where was that? Neither power made cheap nor there is uninterrupted power supply in the state,” he said.

Gosha said Kejriwal had gone beyond conman Natwarlal in lies and deception. The latter had sold Red Fort, Taj Mahal and Parliament building but kejriwal keeping Bhagwant Mann in the front had befooled residents of the state. The people of Punjab are feeling cheated.

Sunil Mehra said the AAP government had promised 24-hour power supply and power supply at low rates to traders and 300 units of free power to residents but nothing was done in this regard till date. “We are feeling more cheated than ever before,” said Gosha.

They are only trying to mislead the people by making new announcements, he said.