Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 2

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and the AAP government in the state are being condemned by traders at various markets after the parking rates have been increased multiple times at civic body’s parking lots in the city.

Businessmen express discontentment at the Sarabha Nagar market area. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

A day after traders and employees working in various offices at Feroze Gandhi Market raised their voice, shopkeepers at the Sarabha Nagar market expressed anger against the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for hiking the parking rates on Wednesday.

MLA calls meeting of officials, contractor MLA Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday evening met shopkeepers and employees of various offices at Feroze Gandhi Market, Sarabha Nagar and Tuition Market of Model Town Extension. He has called a meeting of traders, parking contractor and MC officials to resolve the issue.

The shopkeepers at Sarabha Nagar market gathered to mark their protest against the hiked parking rates and hourly parking fee system. They said the monthly parking pass rates had been increased by more than four times there.

Sarabha Nagar Main Market Association chairman Wang said market shopkeepers and employees earlier used to pay a monthly pass fee of Rs 150 for a scooter and 300 for car parking. Now, the monthly pass fees had been unnecessarily hiked to Rs 700 for a scooter and Rs 1,400 for a car. Moreover, hourly parking fees system had been introduced. The hiked parking rates were unjustified and shopkeepers would not pay the hiked fees, he said.

Another businessman at the market Sukhjinder Singh Gill alleged that the parking contractor had deployed bouncers and contractor’s men also misbehaved with some employees working at the bizman’s office today. “For issuing monthly passes, Rs 5,000 was charged from me for parking my and staff’s vehicles but no monthly pass or fee slip was issued. We will be forced to shut down shops if increased rates are not revoked,” he said.

Students among worst hit

Hundreds of students come to study at various coaching centres at Tuition Market of Model Town Extension and they are also forced to suffer after the MC hiked parking rates. A coaching centre owner said: “It is difficult for students to pay hiked parking fees. Earlier, the students used to pay Rs 10 for scooter parking for the whole day. Now, the MC introduced an hourly parking fees system that is a big disadvantage for the students who attend classes for over two hours here. Many students attend classes for five hours or more. Such a decision to increase the parking rates should be revoked.”

Amarjit Singh Tikka, a BJP leader said: “Around 2,000 students visit the Tuition market in routine. It would be difficult for parents of many students to arrange monthly pass fees of Rs 700 for scooter parking. Moreover, the hourly parking fee system is not a good decision. Actually, there was a need to curb overcharging instead of increasing the parking rates in the city. The decision to hike parking rates should be revoked.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Feroze Gandhi Market Association submitted a memorandum to the MC Commissioner against the hiked parking rates. Shopkeepers of the Feroze Gandhi Market and Sarabha Nagar market also raised the matter before Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

Inderdeep Singh, president, Calibar Plaza Welfare Society (AC Market), near Bhadaur House, said the hiked parking rates had put an extra burden on them and visitors.

BJP protests at Feroze Gandhi Market

BJP leader advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu and others staged a protest against the AAP government in the state and the MC at Feroze Gandhi Market for hiking the parking rates. Sidhu said: “Parking lots have been allotted to a contractor who is close to politicians belonging to of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. The government must withdraw the hiked rates for scooter and car parking. Otherwise, we will be forced to launch an agitation against the government from Saturday.”

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he received a number of complaints against the hiked parking rates. “I will talk to the MC Commissioner in this regard. Necessary steps would be taken to get the matter resolved,” he said.