Ludhiana traffic cop ‘takes bribe’ via UPI, High Court tells Vigilance Bureau to act

A traffic policeman posted in the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, allegedly received bribe amounting to over Rs 1 lakh from a city-based transporter through UPI transactions. When the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau (VB) and no action was taken against the official, the complainant moved the High Court which has now asked the Punjab VB chief to decide the case within six weeks.

The complainant, Amandeep Singh, said he owns a fleet of commercial vehicles, which operate in the industrial town. To prevent challaning or release vehicles caught by the traffic police, the policeman, then posted in the traffic police, had taken around Rs 1.2 lakh from him through Google Pay app. When the suspect started demanding more money along with harassment, he stopped making payments. Following this, he started threatening him. Now, the suspect is posted at a police post in Ludhiana.

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“To seek relief, I filed a complaint on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption helpline in 2025, following which an inquiry was marked to a DSP-rank official in the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, but no action was taken against the policeman despite submitting all details of UPI money transactions made to the suspect,” Amandeep said, adding that afterwards, he knocked the door of the HC for justice, which has now issued directions to the chief of the VB, Punjab.

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The complainant alleged that when the VB official of Ludhiana adopted a dilly-dallying attitude in taking action against the traffic official, he also appeared before the chief of the VB, Punjab, and apprised him of the status of the complaint. He claimed that WhatsApp conversations and other documentary material supported his allegations. Still, no action was being taken.

SSP, VB, Varinder Singh Brar, said a detailed probe was going on and action would be taken on a merit basis.

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What the court says

“A learned counsel for the petitioner submits that the latter has preferred a complaint to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, but no action has been taken so far. The counsel also submits that the petitioner would be satisfied if directions are issued to the Chief Director to look into the aforesaid complaint and take appropriate steps in a time-bound manner. Keeping in view facts and circumstances of the case, the present petition is disposed of with a direction to respondent Chief Director, VB, to consider and decide the representation in accordance with the law within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this order,” states the High Court order.