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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana traffic police crack down on black films, 374 vehicles challaned

Ludhiana traffic police crack down on black films, 374 vehicles challaned

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:12 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A cop removes a black film from a car during a special drive.
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The Ludhiana traffic police have intensified their campaign against drunken driving and the use of black films on vehicles. Senior officials led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Jatin Bansal have been leading the nakas at strategic points to catch the violators.

As per the data shared by the traffic police, 48 challans were issued for drunken driving under the special drive from October 1 to October 9. The challans were issued during late evening nakas set up at various places in the industrial town.

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Sources said the police have been setting up drunken driving nakas on Friday and Saturday in main city markets and strategic places near the prominent restaurants and bars. A police official said whenever any driver was found driving under the influence of liquor, the police immediately issued a challan. In rare cases, the police issue warnings to some drivers and let them go, the official added.

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ACP Bansal said apart from drunken driving, the traffic police had also been taking strict action against the use of black films. “From October 1 to 9, as many as 374 challans for the use of black films have been issued. The use of black films on cars is totally illegal and offenders will not be allowed to flout the rules,” added the ACP.

ACP Bansal said the drive against the use of black films and drunken driving will be intensified in the coming days. Awareness drives will also be organised in public places and educational institutions to sensitise people. A special team has been formed for holding the awareness campaign to educate people about traffic rules and messages are also being shared on the official social media handles of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana.

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