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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Traffic restrictions around Daresi ground today for religious event

Ludhiana: Traffic restrictions around Daresi ground today for religious event

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:26 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The police have finalised elaborate traffic and security arrangements for religious congregation, ‘Ek Sham Shiv Ke Naam’, to be held at Daresi Ground on the evening of August 14.

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Anticipating a large turnout of devotees, the police have prepared a special traffic plan to keep vehicular movement smooth, ensure orderly parking and minimise inconvenience to the general public.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gurpreet Purewal and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP Traffic) Jatin Bansal said the convenience of devotees would remain the top priority while ensuring that traffic management stays efficient.

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He said a no-vehicle zone would be enforced in certain areas around Daresi Ground during the event. The objective is to facilitate smooth movement of devotees reaching the venue and prevent any crowding or traffic congestion.

He added that dedicated parking spaces have been earmarked at various locations for vehicles of those attending the programme. Separate parking areas have been designated for buses and cars. A parking map prepared by the police has been released so that devotees can check their allotted parking spot and plan their route before leaving home.

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The police appealed to devotees coming for the programme not to park their vehicles on roads near the venue, and to use the designated parking areas.

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