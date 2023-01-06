Ludhiana trounce Amritsar by 87 runs, storm into final

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 5

Ludhiana trounced Amritsar by 87 runs in the semifinal match of the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-15 One-Day Cricket Tournament for Malwa Trident Cup, played at Mansa on Thursday.

In the final slated for January 7, Ludhiana will clash with Bathinda at Barnala. Bathinda beat Jalandhar in the second semifinal.

Batting first, Ludhiana posted a decent total of 242 runs for the loss of five wickets in 43 overs. The main architects of their innings were Sargunveer Singh, Karandeep Sidhu and Amitoj Singh, who chipped in with 73, 68 and 55 runs, respectively.

For Amritsar, Guntaj Singh claimed two wickets for 53 runs, while Akash Singh, Aditya Semewal and Rohan secured one wicket each.

The target set by Ludhiana proved to be an uphill task for Amritsar as the team could only reach a total of 155 runs after losing four wickets, losing it without putting up any semblance of a fightback.

The main scorers were Aditya Semwal, who remained unbeaten on 58 runs, team captain Rishabh Gupta, who contributed 30 runs, and Niket Nanda, who remained unconquered on 27 runs. Karanveer Singh was the most successful bowler of the winning side, taking two wickets for 17 runs. Amitoj Singh grabbed one wicket for nine runs and Karandeep Sidhu got one for 36 runs.

Karandeep was adjudged man of the match.