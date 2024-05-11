Ludhiana trounce Ropar by 333 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 10

The first league match in group B, played between Ludhiana and Ropar in the Punjab State Inter-District Women (U-19) One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament turned out to be a mismatch as the former came out triumphant by 333. The match was played at Ropar on Friday.

The match started late due to a wet outfield and it was decided to have a 45-overs-each-side. Ropar’s decision to invite the visitors to bat first turned out to be a miscalculated one as Ludhiana posted a big total of 375 runs after losing seven wickets. Divya Rajput scored 160 runs off 102 balls with the help of 25 hits over the fence. For Ropar, Aadhya Manchanda chipped in with two wickets.

Ropar batswomen appeared clueless as their reply ended in 18.5 overs with just 42 runs on the board. Only Chehalpreet Kaur could put up some semblance of resistence with 22 runs while six players failed to open their account.

In the second match, scheduled for May 12 at Faridkot, Ludhiana will take on Faridkot.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Ropar