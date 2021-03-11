Ludhiana: Two get 5-year jail for abetting doctor to commit suicide

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 26

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar has convicted Jaswinder Singh, alias Monu Walia, resident of Krishna Nagar, Ludhiana, and Gurinder Singh, alias Ginni, resident of Anand Nagar, Khanna, on the charge of abetment to suicide.

They were sentenced to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment each with fine of Rs 20,000.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charge levelled against the accused beyond any doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

A case against the accused was registered at the City police station, Khanna, on June 21, 2008, on the statement of Jang Singh, father of victim Dr Gurwinder Singh.

The complainant had stated to the police that his son Gurwinder Singh was a doctor. He had taken some money as loan from the accused persons. Due to this reason, the accused persons used to pressurise him. It was also alleged that on June 17, 2008, the accused persons came to their house, insulted him, which led to death of his son.

During the investigation, the police did not found substantive evidence against them and filed a closure report in the case. But the complainant party agitated and the accused were summoned to face the trial.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence and claimed false implication. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found them guilty and sentenced accordingly.