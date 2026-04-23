Ludhiana: Two get life imprisonment for murder

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa has sentenced two men to life imprisonment in a murder case.

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Sunny Gill, a resident of Kakowal Road, and Ravi Kumar, a resident of Labour Colony, were convicted for the murder of Kuldeep Kanwar. A fine of Rs 10,000 each was also imposed on them.

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According to the prosecution, the case was registered on October 30, 2017 at the Daresi police station on a by Rajesh Kumar, the deceased’s father.

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The complainant said that on the night of October 29, 2017, his son and he went to Valmiki Ghati to attend a satsang. While he returned home, his son did not come back.

On the following day, the complainant got a call from an unknown person, informing him his son’s body was lying near Kailash Nagar. The police were then informed.

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The technical evidence collected during the probe included the last location of the deceased and CCTV footage showing him with accused. Additionally, 19 prosecution witnesses supported the case.

In its judgment, the court observed that under the “last seen” theory, when a person is last seen with the deceased, the burden lies upon the accused to offer an explanation regarding the circumstances. However, both the accused in this case failed to explain the purpose of their presence with the deceased or the nature of their conversation.