Ludhiana: Two injured in car-bus collision

Two people were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a PRTC mini bus on Sidhwan Bet Road close to Leela village on Sunday.

The PRTC mini bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was travelling from Jagraon towards Sidhwan Bet. The car was coming from the opposite direction.

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The bus driver said the incident happened while he was trying to protect the bus from plunging into an open drain. The car driver and a woman passenger were injured and were immediately rushed to hospital. Local police reached the spot and started a probe.

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After the accidents, the area residents expressed their anger over the lack of safety measures adjoining the nullah.

They pointed out that there is neither a boundary wall nor any warning signboards on either side of the drain, increasing the risk of accidents.

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They demanded that the administration construct protective walls and install caution boards at the earliest.