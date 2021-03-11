Ludhiana: Two minor girls go missing

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked Sunny Kumar, a resident of Budh Sagar Purwa in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC for his suspected involvement in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl residing in Deep Nagar, Dhandari Khurd, here. In a complaint lodged with the police, the mother of the missing girl said her daughter had left home on July 14 without telling anybody. She suspected that the accused might have lured her to elope on the pretext of marriage. Another 10-year-old girl was reported missing from her residence at Babu Colony, Sahnewal, since August 5. The father of the girl had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard and a case under Section 346 of the IPC was registered. oc

Man held with illicit liquor

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Lachman Kumar, a resident of Bihari Colony, from Heera Market in Dholwal on Tuesday and seized six bottles of 999 Power Star fine whisky and six bottles of UK No 1 whisky from him. The accused was apprehended while he was travelling on his motorcycle (PB 10 GR 8504) to deliver the liquor to his customers. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered in this regard.