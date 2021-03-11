Ludhiana: Two thieves held, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 4

The police have arrested two vehicle thieves identified as Taranjit Singh, a resident of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri, and Amarjot Singh of Bulara village under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC from near the Ganda Nullah puli in Puneet Nagar here on Tuesday.

The CIA-2 team, led by SI Pawanjit Singh, arrested them on the basis of a tip-off. Based on information provided by the accused during preliminary investigation, the police made recovery of five stolen motorcycles, which included one Hero Splendor Smart motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10FT 4705), three Hero Splendor motorcycles (PB 10DF 7461, PB 10ET 7168 and one without registration number) and one Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle (PB 10CW 2386).

In another case of theft, the police have arrested a health worker, identified as Chandni (47), for stealing a mangal sutra from the house she was working in. The jewellery had also been recovered from the woman.

In a complaint to the police, Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Hara Colony in Sahnewal, said he had hired the woman from an agency, Ishwar Health Care at Home, in Kochar Market here over two months ago to take care of his mother Kulwant Kaur. He said the accused had stolen a mangal sutra of his wife and had fled. The police have charged the accused under Section 380 of the IPC.

The police have booked two persons identified as Darshan Singh, a resident of Manjit Nagar, and Suraj Kumar Nepali of near Lakkar Pul area under Section 379-B, IPC, on the basis of reliable information that the accused were involved in several cases of loot, snatching and theft from migrants and other persons at weapon-point in engine shed, bus stand and surrounding areas. The police said a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the accused.