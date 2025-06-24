Ludhiana U-19 Women thrash Jalandhar

Ludhiana defeated Jalandhar by eight wickets in the semi-final and booked their place in the final of the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women’s U-19 One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. The match was played at the PCA Ground, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

Jalandhar won the toss and elected to bat first. After a steady start (61 for 1), they were bowled out for 117 runs in 47 overs.

For Ludhiana, Parineeta Saroha took three wickets for 17 runs in 10 overs. Chinmey Jain claimed two for 19 and Samridhi Saini took one for 15.

Ludhiana chased down the target in just 20.5 overs, losing only two wickets. Divya Rajpur, who had scored 129 runs against Bathinda in the quarter-final two days earlier, once again rose to the occasion. She remained unbeaten on 57 runs.

In the final, Ludhiana will face Patiala, who beat Amritsar by nine wickets in the other semi-final. The final will be played at the PCA Ground, New Chandigarh, on June 25.